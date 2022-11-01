Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.19.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average is $121.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $97.66 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.