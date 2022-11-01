Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.19.

Amazon.com stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average is $121.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $97.66 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

