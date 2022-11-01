Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.19.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $97.66 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

