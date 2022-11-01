Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMZN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.19.

AMZN stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $97.66 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

