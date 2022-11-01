Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.19.

Shares of AMZN opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a one year low of $97.66 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.73.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

