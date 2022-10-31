Xponance Inc. Takes Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,053,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UWM by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 558,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of UWM by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 445,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UWM by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after purchasing an additional 401,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of UWM by 441.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 360,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 294,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UWMC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

UWMC stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $292.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. UWM had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

