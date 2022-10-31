Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,732,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 157,281 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,336,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 3,756,652 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 770.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

In related news, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $45,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,208,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,921.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,420. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

