Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,468.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44,493 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.55. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 832.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.47%. The company had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,293,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities cut shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

