Xponance Inc. Sells 5,655 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. State Street Corp grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,466 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,602,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,637,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,709,000 after acquiring an additional 611,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1,009.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 596,438 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

NYSE SPCE opened at $4.66 on Monday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 9,801.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

