Xponance Inc. Sells 26,318 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,318 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vertiv by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 255,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 66,053 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vertiv by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Vertiv by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRT opened at $14.96 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

