Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSAT. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 83,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith O. Cowan bought 88,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $148,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 626,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,730.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $438,310 in the last ninety days. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globalstar Price Performance

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.41. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. Analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

