Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRTEA. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at $29,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Qurate Retail by 93.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qurate Retail

In other Qurate Retail news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of QRTEA opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRTEA. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

