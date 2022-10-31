Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 4.0 %

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 88.55% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.00 million. Analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLOV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Clover Health Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.