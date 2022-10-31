Xponance Inc. Makes New $53,000 Investment in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Well by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,000,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,574,000 after purchasing an additional 148,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,394,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,582,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 715,750 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 69.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 1,018.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMWL opened at $4.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.16. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

Insider Activity

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 259,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $1,129,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,803,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,864,624.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 259,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $1,129,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,803,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,624.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 125,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $469,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,425,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,079.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,981. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Further Reading

