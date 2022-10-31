Xponance Inc. Invests $80,000 in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $2.69 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. The company had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DNA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,783,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,783,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $332,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,646,603 shares of company stock valued at $10,062,438. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.