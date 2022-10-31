Xponance Inc. Invests $54,000 in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 414.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,206,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $917,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $527,754.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 688,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

PACB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

PACB stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.26. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. The business had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

