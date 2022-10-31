Xponance Inc. Invests $46,000 in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $689.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

