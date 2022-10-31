Xponance Inc. Invests $43,000 in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,457 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Kathryn A. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth $81,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth $82,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 151.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 169.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,476 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at 3,175,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at 3,175,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 217,917.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,796,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately 9,429,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 711,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,840 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.
RKLB stock opened at 5.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of 4.80 and a 200-day moving average of 5.09. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 3.53 and a fifty-two week high of 16.97.
Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 55.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 53.19 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 115.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
