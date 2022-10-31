Xponance Inc. Invests $43,000 in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 41.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

MTTR stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.75. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,554,036.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,863,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,386,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,554,036.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,863,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,386,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock worth $7,790,456 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

