Xponance Inc. Invests $36,000 in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna cut Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Paysafe Stock Performance

PSFE opened at $1.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $8.05.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.91 million during the quarter. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 126.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

Featured Stories

