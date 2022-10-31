Xponance Inc. Has $75,000 Stock Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Nikola by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at $296,076,810.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,276,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,701 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKLA opened at $3.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

