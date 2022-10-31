Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 30,585 ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 1,469,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $2,557,055.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 491,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,526.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ContextLogic news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,077.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 1,469,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $2,557,055.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 491,107 shares in the company, valued at $854,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,681,672 shares of company stock valued at $21,998,841 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Stock Performance

Shares of WISH stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $483.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.95.

ContextLogic Profile

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

