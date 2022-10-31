Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 13,609 Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 19.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 18.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 16.7% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 28.5% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

JOBY opened at $4.70 on Monday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JOBY. Raymond James began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,652,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 453,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,287. Insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

