Xponance Inc. Buys New Shares in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCGN. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Ocugen from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,216.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $296,455. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

