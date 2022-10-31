Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stake Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.63.

Shares of WAT opened at $302.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $375.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

