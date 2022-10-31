Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.42 Million Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 511.9% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678,100 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth $42,972,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at $37,156,000. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ GFS opened at $57.25 on Monday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion and a PE ratio of 63.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.