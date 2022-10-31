V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.75.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56. V.F. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $78.91.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 135.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 201,744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 88.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 63.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

