Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,327,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,533,000 after acquiring an additional 531,409 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,967,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,063,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 247,815 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.11 and a beta of 2.10. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

