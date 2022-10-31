TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $508,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4,683.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after buying an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $910,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.66 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.19.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.