Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases New Stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,274,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,432,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,827,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,924,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Enovis during the 1st quarter valued at $7,814,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enovis

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovis Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on ENOV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $50.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.05. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $164.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

