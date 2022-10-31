Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 8,718 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 103,178 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Leslie’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 150,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 109,649 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,597,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,295,000 after buying an additional 199,475 shares during the period.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $14.41 on Monday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LESL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Leslie’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.