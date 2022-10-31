Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $38,859,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,589,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3,954.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,502 shares of company stock worth $2,255,998. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Beer Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.79.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $383.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.46. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $547.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 179.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.