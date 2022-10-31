Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target to $189.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $125.00 to $189.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Nabors Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.60.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $169.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.46 and a fifty-two week high of $207.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($6.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.43) by ($0.56). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $631.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -24.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $478,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

