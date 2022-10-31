Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Steven Madden worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 513,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,823,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1,599.1% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 111,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 104,707 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 225,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,712,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Steven Madden stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.06. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Steven Madden Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. CL King raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

