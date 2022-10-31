Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Steven Madden worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 513,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,823,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1,599.1% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 111,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 104,707 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 225,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,712,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Steven Madden Stock Performance
Steven Madden stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.06. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.
