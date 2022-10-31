Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Director Lembit Janes Buys 208,500 Shares

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating) Director Lembit Janes acquired 208,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,452,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,743,350.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Lembit Janes acquired 306,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,910.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Lembit Janes acquired 19,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,660.00.

Spanish Mountain Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE:SPA opened at C$0.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.81 million and a PE ratio of -45.00.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

