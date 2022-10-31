Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $65.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BECN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 105,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $852,550,296.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

