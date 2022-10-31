Robert W. Baird Increases Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target to $242.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird to $242.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AZPN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.40.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $240.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.58. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $135.48 and a 52-week high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

