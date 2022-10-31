Riverview Trust Co Buys 23,316 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,277.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.19.

AMZN opened at $103.41 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.66 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

