Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Decreased by Analyst

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $9.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

META has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

Shares of META stock opened at $99.20 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $96.38 and a 1-year high of $353.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.00 and its 200 day moving average is $160.22. The company has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $44,733.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,586 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $44,733.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,459,306 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

