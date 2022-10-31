ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOOT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,377,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $57.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.44. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

