Progressive Investment Management Corp Purchases 121,200 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,931.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.3% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average is $122.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.66 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

