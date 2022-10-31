Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Playtika were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Playtika Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $9.82 on Monday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.44 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.12.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Articles

