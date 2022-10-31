Piper Sandler Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $116.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on META. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.43.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $99.20 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $96.38 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $44,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $44,733.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

