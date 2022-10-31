One Day In July LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,860.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,502.7% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,683.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,937.6% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.19.

Amazon.com Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.41 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.66 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.