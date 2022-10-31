Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $264.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.90.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $229.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.05. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 61,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,962,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

