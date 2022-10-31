NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of NextGen Healthcare worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $654,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $654,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NXGN opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.97.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

