NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of NextGen Healthcare worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

NXGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,762.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $654,238.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,762.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

