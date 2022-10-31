Morgan Stanley Cuts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $177.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $177.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $264.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.90.

NSC stock opened at $229.14 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 26,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

