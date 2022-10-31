Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.43.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $96.38 and a twelve month high of $353.83. The stock has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $44,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,459,306. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

