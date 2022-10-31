Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.43.

META opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $96.38 and a one year high of $353.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,459,306 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

