Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $114.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $154.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.43.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ META opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.00 and a 200-day moving average of $160.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $96.38 and a 52 week high of $353.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $163,188,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 34.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,093,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $176,039,000 after buying an additional 282,953 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.